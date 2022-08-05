Ibrahima Konate has confirmed that he will miss the start of the season with Liverpool after picking up an injury last week, but insists “it won’t be too long.”

Konate was one of the few senior players to start in a very young side to take on Strasbourg in the final pre-season friendly at Anfield on Sunday.

But just before the hour mark the Frenchman pulled up and dropped to the turf, requiring treatment as he was immediately replaced by 20-year-old Sepp van den Berg.

After the game, Jurgen Klopp told reporters that “it doesn’t look too concerning,” but added: “We don’t know exactly yet.”

The centre-back has since undergone scans on his right leg and discovered that he will need to sit out the opening games of the season, as he revealed in a post on Instagram on Thursday evening.

“Unfortunately, I have to spend some time off the pitch but it won’t be too long,” Konate wrote.

“In the meantime, I will be doing my best to come back even stronger and supporting the boys.”

The nature of Konate’s injury is as yet unclear, though Jurgen Klopp should give an update on his situation during his pre-Fulham press conference on Friday morning.

In all likelihood, the 23-year-old will not only be missing the trip to Craven Cottage, with it possible that he is sidelined for the remainder of August.

His layoff could have an impact on the future of Van den Berg along with Nat Phillips, with the pair linked with moves away but now potentially needed as cover.

It may be that only one of those will stay, with much of that depending on the offers Liverpool receive – though there is still plenty of time before the transfer window closes on September 1.