MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, August 22, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
‘In desperate territory’ – Fans bemused by “toothless” Liverpool

After another dismal performance, Liverpool are still yet to win a Premier League game this season, falling to a 2-1 defeat to Man United on Monday night.

The Reds’ poor start to the campaign hasn’t been helped by an extensive injury list, but that was not to blame for a simply abject display at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were outfought from the off by Erik ten Hag’s side, with supporters lamenting a performance that was nowhere near usual standards.

How worried should we be about Liverpool?

A late goal from Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool hope of securing a late point, but in truth, United were far superior throughout.

Fabio Carvalho‘s cameo off the bench was one of the very few positives to come from the game, with the summer signing surely now in contention for a start against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Liverpool need to improve, and they need to do it fast.

