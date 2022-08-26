In his pre-Bournemouth press conference, Jurgen Klopp provided a positive injury update, remained coy on a possible new signing for Liverpool and urged the city to come together after the tragic murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Here are five key points from the manager ahead of Saturday’s return to Anfield:

5 players nearing return to action

It’s about time we had some positive news on the injury front.

Although none of Liverpool’s 10 injured players are likely to return to action against Bournemouth, Klopp has revealed that a handful of players could be back in training next week.

The boss named Joel Matip, Curtis Jones, Thiago, Diogo Jota and Caoimhin Kelleher as players that are set to return soon.

“This weekend, probably not, but after that Joel, Curtis, Thiago is not too far away, Diogo is getting closer, Caoimhin will be in training, I think, early next week as well,” Klopp said when asked about injuries.

“So yeah, positive news, but I don’t think anybody will be ready for tomorrow.”

“Working constantly” on transfers

After weeks of insisting Liverpool would not make any further signings this summer, Klopp seemed more open to a new arrival following Monday’s defeat to United, and his tone was much the same here.

The Liverpool boss continues to insist any new signing must be “the right player,” but says the club are “working constantly” on potential new signings.

“I don’t know, you can imagine that we are actually working constantly on these kind of things,” Klopp told reporters when asked about transfers on Friday afternoon.

“We spoke about the reasons why sometimes it is not happening, sometimes too expensive, sometimes not the right player, but then the situation changed, and stuff like this, but one thing that stays really important is that it needs to be the right player.

“We’re working and we will see if something will happen or not, I don’t know.”

“We need 100% effort”

It was the manner of Liverpool’s defeat to United that was most concerning, with the body language of the players a real worry to supporters.

There was none of the grit and determination we have become accustomed to seeing from Klopp’s team, and the boss admits he needs to see more effort from his players in the coming weeks.

“We have to improve, so we can improve effort immediately,” he said.

“It was maybe 95 but we need 100 percent.

“It’s all football things and we have the football solutions for it. The things we achieved were never easy, so no-one should expect it’s easy now. Let’s go for it together.

“We need to give Ali the chance for a clean sheet he cannot do it alone, so we have to defend better. And then attack better, everyone is responsible for everything. This start looks difficult but it’s not impossible.

“One of the main rules we had is everybody is responsible for everything. Nobody is out of responsibility when we defend or attack.”

“This is our city”

Klopp was also asked about the fatal murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was tragically killed in Liverpool on Monday evening.

He acknowledged that nothing he could say would make the situation better for Olivia’s family, but said the club would do everything they could to help.

“Nothing I can say now would help,” he said.

“Of course our thoughts and prayers are with their family. I cannot imagine how it feels, horrible.

“If we can help in any kind of way, we will that’s clear.

“This is our city. In these moments we have to realise it’s our city.”

Keita injury severity unclear

Naby Keita was a late withdrawal from the squad that made the trip to Old Trafford on Monday, after pulling up with an injury in training the day before.

Klopp says the club are still unsure on how bad the injury is, but says the Guinean remains unavailable for the time being.

“Naby will not be ready for the weekend, of course not,” he said.

“We need to have a look at how long it will take, exactly. It’s a muscle and it’s not 100% clear, but he will not be available for the next week.”