Diogo Jota‘s new Liverpool contract has seen him ‘rewarded’ for an impressive start to life at Anfield, while a Man City legend has admitted Virgil van Dijk pocketed Erling Haaland in the Community Shield!

After reports emerged that Jota was close to signing a new contract on Monday evening, the deal was officially announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Jota is now said to be contracted to Liverpool until 2027, with the club keen to recognise his development since joining from Wolves two years ago.

The Portugal star wasn’t nearing the end of his previous deal, but the Echo report the decision to improve his terms was ‘in keeping with the club’s strategy of rewarding players on the basis of individual progress.’

There’s also been an update on Jota’s recovery from the hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined for Liverpool’s Premier League opener at Fulham on Saturday.

The Daily Mail‘s Dom King claims Jota could be back in training ‘within two weeks,’ but even at that point he will surely need longer to build up his fitness, having missed the vast majority of pre-season.

Nonetheless, it’s more astute business from Liverpool, with Jota certain to play a big part under Jurgen Klopp in the years to come.

Virgil van Dijk has been praised by Man City legend Sergio Aguero for the way he dealt with Erling Haaland in Saturday’s Community Shield.

Pep Lijnders has described the text messages he and Jurgen Klopp exchanged when Liverpool made their move for Luis Diaz in January. ‘By FAR the best player. I HAVE NO DOUBT…’

Premier League referees and officials will see recordings of their conversations around VAR decisions made public this season, according to the Times.

Another book to add to your wish list! Captain Jordan Henderson has revealed an autobiography that will be released in late October.

The new season is only days away and Liverpool have nine fitness concerns throughout the squad, here’s the very latest on when they could return.

Fulham manager Marco Silva has claimed his team are “not ready” for their opening day clash against the Reds this Saturday. We’re not complaining!

Timo Werner could be set to return to RB Leipzig on loan from Chelsea, with the two clubs in talks, according to BBC Sport. Jota over Werner was another Edwards masterstroke, wasn’t it?

The Blues are said to be interested in signing Kyle Walker-Peters from Southampton, with Thomas Tuchel searching for a right-wing back to compete with Reece James, according to the Guardian.

Newcastle have failed with a second bid to lure James Maddison away from Leicester, which was believed to be in the region of £50 million, according to Sky Sports.

