Liverpool’s midfield injury list is piling up, but Jurgen Klopp says “it doesn’t look like” the club will go back into the market before the end of the transfer window.

Thiago, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all remain out, amid calls from some sections of Liverpool supporters to see a new midfielder added to the ranks in the coming weeks.

However, Klopp remains relaxed with the options at his disposal and insists a transfer “only makes sense” if the right player is available.

For now it seems that player is not on the market, and despite assessing their options, the Liverpool boss has seemingly ruled out another midfield addition this summer.

“There are different solutions,” Klopp told reporters in his press conference previewing Monday’s clash with Crystal Palace.

“One of them is the transfer market, which only makes sense if you can bring in the right player, not a player.

“If you bring in the right player it would make sense. We would have done that from the first day of the transfer window.

“If there would be the right player and there would be an opportunity, but I don’t see it because we had a lot of conversations already and it doesn’t look like something will happen.

“If there would be the right solution for us we would have done it already.”

One player who looks set to benefit from Liverpool’s decision to stick with what they’ve got is Harvey Elliott, who penned a new long-term contract with the club on Thursday.

It was Elliott who replaced Thiago after the Spaniard pulled up with a hamstring injury in the Reds’ Premier League opener at Fulham.

Yeah he’s always,” Klopp said when asked if Elliott was in his thoughts about a potential start against Palace.

“He’s a fantastic boy, super player. Came on (against Fulham), had a real impact and played a very good pre-season.”