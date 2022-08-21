With three midfielders currently out through injury, Jurgen Klopp has admitted it “would be cool” to have a new face, but hinted that the money is not available.

After two games of the Premier League campaign, the Reds are already without Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones through long-term injuries.

Last time out, Jordan Henderson was only fit for the bench, while Naby Keita is yet to play in the league having started the season with an illness.

Fabinho is the only midfielder to have started against both Fulham and Crystal Palace, with calls for a new signing intensifying in recent weeks.

During his pre-Man United press conference, Klopp insisted that while he is happy with the group he has, he would “always look to strengthen” with the “right player.”

However, the manager added that: “We are not in charge of what we can spend.”

“Yes, when they are all fit [I am happy with the players I have], 100 percent. But even then, you always look to strengthen,” he told reporters.

“But we have to [make sure] – and always did – that it must be the right player.

“If the right player is not available in this moment, then we say ‘OK, then we deal with what we have’ before we sign a player who is not 100 percent right. This situation never changed.

“Now we have more injuries than we would have imagined and now it would be cool to have a new midfielder in, of course, but for now, and then we don’t know [how it would work] when the boys come back.

“This situation would change constantly, you just can’t do that.

“Then there is another fact: we are not in charge of what we can spend. We are not. That’s the situation.

“We get told things, then we deal with that. It was always the same, never different.

“You can say that’s why we are here in a good understanding or that’s why we are here in a bad understanding. That’s why we are here. That’s it.”

Klopp was then pressed further on his comments on spending, having intimated that owners Fenway Sports Group would not make the funds available to him despite a desire to strengthen.

“I always have to accept [it] and always did. That’s it,” he replied.

“It makes no sense to worry about something you cannot change. It’s just a waste of energy, a waste of positivity.

“I love this group – really, I do. And not because they are so good-looking, no, because they are incredible, incredible characters.

“They showed it again on Monday. Now let’s go, and don’t worry constantly about what could, what if, these kinds of things.

“If the facts are the facts, accept them and go from there.”

The 55-year-old made it clear, though, that the situation would need to change if Keita – who according to reports in Germany is considering a transfer request – pushes for the exit.

Klopp is insistent that there are no issues with his No. 8, but was adamant that in the event he did depart, Liverpool would need to replace him.

“Selling Naby now? And not replacing him? No, that’s not possible. Of course not. But it’s not the plan,” he said.

“We are not dumb, so that we think a player can go and we don’t replace him. No, that’s not true.

“Naby will not go, but if he would – which he will not do – there must be a replacement. Of course, that’s clear.”