Liverpool host Bournemouth in the Premier League this afternoon.

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Attwell.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Diaz, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Van den Berg, Phillips, Tsimikas, Milner, Bajcetic, Clark, Carvalho

Bournemouth: Travers; Lerma, Senesi, Mepham; Smith, Cook, Christie, Zemura; Anthony, Tavernier; Moore

Subs: Neto, Stacey, Pearson, Marcondes, Hill, Bevan, Solanke, Billing, Saydee

