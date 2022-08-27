Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth – Follow the Reds’ Premier League clash here

Liverpool host Bournemouth in the Premier League this afternoon, in what represents a must-win game for the Reds. We’re live to bring you all the latest from Anfield.

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Attwell.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

 

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Diaz, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Van den Berg, Phillips, Tsimikas, Milner, Bajcetic, Clark, Carvalho

Bournemouth: Travers; Lerma, Senesi, Mepham; Smith, Cook, Christie, Zemura; Anthony, Tavernier; Moore

Subs: Neto, Stacey, Pearson, Marcondes, Hill, Bevan, Solanke, Billing, Saydee

Our coverage updates automatically below:

