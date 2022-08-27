Liverpool host Bournemouth in the Premier League this afternoon, in what represents a must-win game for the Reds. We’re live to bring you all the latest from Anfield.
Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Attwell.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Diaz, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Davies, Van den Berg, Phillips, Tsimikas, Milner, Bajcetic, Clark, Carvalho
Bournemouth: Travers; Lerma, Senesi, Mepham; Smith, Cook, Christie, Zemura; Anthony, Tavernier; Moore
Subs: Neto, Stacey, Pearson, Marcondes, Hill, Bevan, Solanke, Billing, Saydee
