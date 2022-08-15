Liverpool are back at Anfield, and the Reds are in search of their first three-point haul with Crystal Palace the visitors. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Milner; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Van den Berg, Tsimikas, Henderson, Bajcetic, Keita, Carvalho, Clark

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Andersen, Guehi, Ward; Clyne, Doucoure, Schlupp, Mitchell; Eze, Zaha, Ayew

Subs: Johnstone, Richards, Milivojevic, Hughes, Ebiowei, Olise, Plange, Edouard, Mateta

