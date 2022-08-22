Liverpool are in search of their first three points of the season at Man United, a side who have not picked up a single point so far. We’re live with the latest.

Kickoff at Old Trafford is 8pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Tonight’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.

Teams

Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Elanga

Subs: Heaton, Maguire, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Van de Beek, Garnacho, Martial, Ronaldo

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Elliott, Milner; Salah, Diaz, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Van den Berg, Phillips, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Clark, Carvalho

Our coverage updates automatically below: