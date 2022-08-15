Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
SINGAPORE - Friday, July 15, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at the Singapore National Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Livewire” Harvey Elliott the standout for Liverpool fans in “disappointing” draw

Liverpool made life difficult for themselves once more against Crystal Palace, but it was Harvey Elliott that caught the eye at Anfield in a disappointing 1-1 draw.

The 19-year-old earned his first start of the season as the Reds looked to bounce back after a lacklustre opening day.

The match was full of twists and turns and not all in favour of Jurgen Klopp‘s side, Elliott shone, though, and made the needed runs in both the defensive and attacking transitions.

“He’s a fantastic boy, super player,” were Klopp’s words for the teenager ahead of Monday’s match and Elliott showed his quality in his 79 minutes on the pitch.

A bright spark in a game that had its fair share of frustrations and fans voiced as much following the draw.

Elliott penned a new long-term contract on Thursday, an indication of how highly he is rated in the side and the role he is to play this season.

The 19-year-old’s display was one that promises more and his chemistry with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah bodes well for what lies ahead.

But the performance came in yet another draw for Liverpool, a result they cannot afford having been on the end of such fine margins in the Premier League in recent years – one confounded by the idiotic red card for Darwin Nunez.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments