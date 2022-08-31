Liverpool again got off to a slow start but Fabio Carvalho scored a dramatic late winner for the Reds, rescuing three points at the death for the Reds in a 2-1 win against Newcastle.

Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle

Premier League (5), Anfield

August 31, 2022

Goals

Isak 38′

Firmino 61′ (assist – Salah)

Carvalho 90+8′

Off the back of a thumping 9-0 scoreline, the same XI graced the Anfield pitch, but the performances from the weekend to Wednesday were night and day – but three points still arrived, just!

There mightn’t have been goals you could count on one hand to start the match, but there were stoppages for various ‘knocks’ that needed to be attended to – not quite as thrilling, rather frustrating!

Newcastle were not afraid to try their luck moving forward, asking probing questions in an open start to proceedings, with Liverpool doing the same at the other end without testing Nick Pope.

Luis Diaz came close after sublime buildup play from Harvey Elliott and Roberto Firmino but an inability to make it count again saw the Reds pay the price, conceding first for the eighth time in nine league games.

Alexander Isak, on debut, was the one to find the back of the net, pouncing after sloppy work defending the penalty area, slipping through one-on-one with Alisson.

Jurgen Klopp cut a frustrated figure, with the Magpies disrupting the game with one stoppage after another and the referee all too happy to let them without adding on the adequate stoppage time.

Half time: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle

Three goals in two games for Firmino

Reds concede first for eigth time in nine league games

Jones and Matip back in squad after injury

Liverpool’s task in the second half had to be adding unpredictability to their forward play, having simply played into the hands of a towering Newcastle defence.

With a deep defence and Newcastle being more than happy to wait for a counter attack, it had to be direct.

The Reds managed just that with a swift transition from Alisson–Fabinho-Elliott-Salah, ending with Firmino finding the net for 1-1 with 30 minutes to go.

A triple substitution saw both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson make their exit, with James Milner replacing the latter as the Reds pushed for a late winner.

Time-wasting was aplenty from Newcastle, and only five minutes would be added on, as Liverpool tried to break down a stubborn defence, with Harvey Elliott at the heart of the Reds’ effort.

But it was his mate Fabio Carvalho that netted the winner, scoring with the last touch of the game, bundling the ball into the net from a corner to secure all three, much-needed, points in the 98th minute.

Klopp’s first pumps said it all.

The Merseyside derby is next up for Liverpool, with a short trip across Stanley Park to come on Saturday.

TIA Man of the Match: Harvey Elliott

Referee: Andre Marriner

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Milner 71′), Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson (Tsimikas 71′); Fabinho, Henderson (Carvalho 70′), Elliott; Salah, Diaz, Firmino

Subs not used: Adrian, Davies, Matip, Phillips, Jones, Bajcetic

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Joelinton, Willock, Longstaff; Almiron (Anderson 84′), Fraser (Murphy 64′), Isak (Wood 64′)

Subs: Darlow, Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo

Next Match: Everton – Premier League – Saturday, Sept 3, 12.30pm (BST)