Tyler Morton‘s season-long move to Blackburn has been confirmed, with the midfielder joining the Championship side for the first loan spell of his career.

The 19-year-old had a confidence-boosting season for Liverpool in 2021/22, making nine appearances for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, with six of those coming as part of the starting lineup.

Morton has impressed many and was expected to be handed opportunities for the Reds this season, but his development is to be best served with regular game time in the Championship.

And the hope is that he will be able to mirror the success Harvey Elliott enjoyed at Blackburn before returning to Liverpool as a more experienced senior professional.

The move will be a valuable experience for Morton, who is now the 11th young Red to secure a loan switch so far this summer, following the likes of Owen Beck, Conor Bradley, Rhys Williams and James Balagizi.

Klopp gushed over Morton at the start of pre-season after confirming his set position would now be in the No. 8 role having readily slotted into the No. 6 position in his breakout year.

That plan will carry over to the Championship, with manager Jon Dahl Tomasson now to be the one overseeing Morton’s progress in the next exciting chapter of his young career.

Rovers’ director of football, Gregg Broughton, said of the move: “We have had to wait patiently for Tyler, as he has been so close to Liverpool’s first team for the whole of pre-season.

“But after seeing what he did in some big games for Liverpool last year, we believe he was worth waiting for.

“Strategically we knew we needed to add another central midfielder to the squad for this season and a loan suited us ideally to ensure we didn’t block the medium-term pathways of some of our own young midfielders who have done so well for us over the last eight weeks.

“We are very grateful to Liverpool for trusting us with the continued development of a player who is rated so highly at the club.”

Good luck, Tyler!