Liverpool fans hope for “key” Naby Keita impact after “cruel” Thiago injury

With Thiago facing around six weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, Liverpool fans are hoping the return of Naby Keita can fill the void in midfield.

Thiago suffered a hamstring injury on the opening weekend of the Premier League, lasting 51 minutes before being replaced by Harvey Elliott in the 2-2 draw at Fulham.

It is a bitter blow for Liverpool and their No. 6 who, according to reports, will be absent for around six weeks – though, as history will tell us, it could well be longer.

Given the injury situation at Anfield at present, with Ibrahima Konate, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Caoimhin Kelleher also out, it has only heightened calls for a new signing before September 1.

But as supporters took to social media in reaction to the news of Thiago‘s layoff, many instead looked to an option already in the squad.

 

There was frustration and concern over Thiago…

 

But also hope that Keita can take over…

There is cause of pessimism when it comes to hopes that Keita can serve as the alternative to Thiago, given the Guinean’s own availability issues.

In fact, it is still not guaranteed that he will be ready for the visit of Crystal Palace on Monday night, with Jurgen Klopp casting doubt in his post-Fulham press conference due to an ongoing illness.

But Keita is the best like-for-like Thiago replacement within the Liverpool squad, and it should be noted that last season he made the most appearances in a single campaign with the Reds so far, with 40.

