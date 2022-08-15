Liverpool’s team sheet against Crystal Palace dished out a surprise, with Nat Phillips handed his first league start since May 2021 in the face of an injury list that is growing by the day.

It may only be the second game of the new season but the Reds’ injury list reads like it has been a number of gruelling months into the campaign as opposed to weeks.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Kaide Gordon have all been in the treatment room prior to the trip to Fulham.

They have recently been joined by Thiago, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino, the latter two of whom miss out against Palace due to a groin problem and as a precaution respectively.

Joe Gomez is only fit enough for the bench, paving the way for Phillips to start and two 17 years olds to be named on the bench in Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark.

Phillips’ place was much-discussed on social media after the team was released…

Surprised as anyone about Nat Phillips inclusion but thinking about it, he's gone for strength against a physical side. Keep it quiet but I think Jurgen knows what he's doing! — Dan Holland (@danhollandlfc) August 15, 2022

This is the first time that Nathaniel Phillips and Virgil Van Dijk will play as a partnership in a competitive fixture. — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) August 15, 2022

Nat Phillips in 2022 is mental. Not to mention James Milner. What a time — Hashim (@hashimiqbal37) August 15, 2022

It’s just hilarious the amount of injuries we have at the start of the season. Gomez being benched for Nat Phillips, how is Phillips even starting a game for us again. Looked bang average in the Championship last season. — ? (@LFCApproved) August 15, 2022

We're one injury away from our two fittest centre backs being Nat Phillips and Sepp van den Berg. 2020/2021 season:#LFC pic.twitter.com/5H8wjr6How — Scott Groom (@ScottCGroom) August 15, 2022

Nat Phillips did a cruyff turn in his own penalty area in Maldini’s back yard, don’t doubt this man. — Meg (@itsmeg_statham) August 15, 2022

I didn't think we would be seeing Nat Phillips this season but needs must due to the current centre back injuries. I just wish Joe Gomez was fit enough to have a run in the team and fight for his place. — Killmonger (@AntonClarke1) August 15, 2022

Never thought I'd see Phillips line up alongside Van Dijk but that's what 10 first team injuries will do. Come on the Reds! https://t.co/OLLQiLzFPu — Robert (@rbtmagee) August 15, 2022

Not another centre back injury crisis ? step up big Nat Phillips #LFC — Kris Williams (@KrisWilliams8) August 15, 2022

I love Nat Phillips and what he done for us 2 years ago but these injuries are now getting beyond a joke. He's starting games for us in 2022….am tired ??? https://t.co/2XhZnY7itD — Böb ?? (@bobrady14) August 15, 2022

The availability in Jurgen Klopp‘s squad leaves a lot to be desired and you can only hope the knock-on effect on those currently fit does not keep the Reds in a continual loop of injuries.

Results are the key at this stage and Liverpool just need to find a way to win as they wait for those in the treatment room to return to full fitness.

“There are a million ways to win a football game and we only have to find one, so that should be possible. That’s what we have to try,” Klopp recently said.