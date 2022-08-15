Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Liverpool fans react to Nat Phillips start vs. Palace with “injuries beyond a joke”

Liverpool’s team sheet against Crystal Palace dished out a surprise, with Nat Phillips handed his first league start since May 2021 in the face of an injury list that is growing by the day.

It may only be the second game of the new season but the Reds’ injury list reads like it has been a number of gruelling months into the campaign as opposed to weeks.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Kaide Gordon have all been in the treatment room prior to the trip to Fulham.

They have recently been joined by Thiago, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino, the latter two of whom miss out against Palace due to a groin problem and as a precaution respectively.

Joe Gomez is only fit enough for the bench, paving the way for Phillips to start and two 17 years olds to be named on the bench in Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark.

Phillips’ place was much-discussed on social media after the team was released…

The availability in Jurgen Klopp‘s squad leaves a lot to be desired and you can only hope the knock-on effect on those currently fit does not keep the Reds in a continual loop of injuries.

Results are the key at this stage and Liverpool just need to find a way to win as they wait for those in the treatment room to return to full fitness.

“There are a million ways to win a football game and we only have to find one, so that should be possible. That’s what we have to try,” Klopp recently said.

