Thursday’s training session saw 23 players involved, including a number of youngsters, as Liverpool prepare to host Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds are in desperate need of a victory to get their season up and running, having picked up just two points from their opening three matches.

Their extensive injury list hasn’t helped matters, with a number of senior players still on the sidelines.

Many supporters are calling for changes from the side that was beaten by Man United at Old Trafford on Monday, with the likes of Fabinho and Fabio Carvalho potentially in line for starts against the Cherries.

Liverpool’s latest session at the AXA Training Centre gives us a strong indication of who will be involved, with Jurgen Klopp due to hold his pre-match press conference on Friday.

None of the players who have recently been absent due to injury took part in Thursday’s session, which would suggest the squad available for Bournemouth will be similar to the one that faced United on Monday.

That means Caoimhin Kelleher, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay, Thiago, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Kaide Gordon and Diogo Jota all remain unlikely to make a return this weekend.

Keita was a late withdrawal from the squad that travelled to Old Trafford on Monday, with Klopp revealing his absence was down to an injury he sustained the day before the match, despite speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

Last week, the Liverpool boss said Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were “getting closer” to a return, but unless they are to train on Friday, it seems unlikely either will be involved against Bournemouth.

With summer signing Ramsay still out injured, under-21’s right-back Isaac Mabaya was among the youngsters to train with the first team on Thursday.

Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark, who were both on the bench against Palace and United, were also pictured, as were goalkeepers Harvey Davies and Fabian Mrozek.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez continues to train with the squad despite the fact he won’t be able to feature against Bournemouth or in next Wednesday’s clash with Newcastle due to suspension.

Liverpool’s defensive injury problems at centre-back mean Nat Phillips and Sepp van den Berg also remain with the group, with just one week to go until the close of the transfer window.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Thursday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Davies, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Phillips, Van den Berg, Mabaya, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Bajcetic, Henderson, Milner, Elliott, Clark

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez (suspended), Carvalho, Firmino

Out: Kelleher, Matip, Konate, Ramsay, Thiago, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Gordon, Jota