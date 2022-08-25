Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 6, 2022: Liverpool's substitute Fábio Carvalho before the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool fitness update as 23 players train ahead of Bournemouth

Thursday’s training session saw 23 players involved, including a number of youngsters, as Liverpool prepare to host Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds are in desperate need of a victory to get their season up and running, having picked up just two points from their opening three matches.

Their extensive injury list hasn’t helped matters, with a number of senior players still on the sidelines.

Many supporters are calling for changes from the side that was beaten by Man United at Old Trafford on Monday, with the likes of Fabinho and Fabio Carvalho potentially in line for starts against the Cherries.

Liverpool’s latest session at the AXA Training Centre gives us a strong indication of who will be involved, with Jurgen Klopp due to hold his pre-match press conference on Friday.

None of the players who have recently been absent due to injury took part in Thursday’s session, which would suggest the squad available for Bournemouth will be similar to the one that faced United on Monday.

That means Caoimhin Kelleher, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay, Thiago, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Kaide Gordon and Diogo Jota all remain unlikely to make a return this weekend.

Keita was a late withdrawal from the squad that travelled to Old Trafford on Monday, with Klopp revealing his absence was down to an injury he sustained the day before the match, despite speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

Last week, the Liverpool boss said Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were “getting closer” to a return, but unless they are to train on Friday, it seems unlikely either will be involved against Bournemouth.

SINGAPORE - Friday, July 15, 2022: Liverpool's Naby Keita waves to supporters after the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at the Singapore National Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With summer signing Ramsay still out injured, under-21’s right-back Isaac Mabaya was among the youngsters to train with the first team on Thursday.

Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark, who were both on the bench against Palace and United, were also pictured, as were goalkeepers Harvey Davies and Fabian Mrozek.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez continues to train with the squad despite the fact he won’t be able to feature against Bournemouth or in next Wednesday’s clash with Newcastle due to suspension.

Liverpool’s defensive injury problems at centre-back mean Nat Phillips and Sepp van den Berg also remain with the group, with just one week to go until the close of the transfer window.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Thursday

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 31, 2022: Liverpool's Isaac Mabaya during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and RC Strasbourg Alsace at Anfield. Strasbourg won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Davies, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Phillips, Van den Berg, Mabaya, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Bajcetic, Henderson, Milner, Elliott, Clark

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez (suspended), Carvalho, Firmino

Out: Kelleher, Matip, Konate, Ramsay, Thiago, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Gordon, Jota

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments