Liverpool discovered their Champions League group stage opponents on Thursday, and now the date for each of the six fixtures have been confirmed.

The Reds will meet Ajax, Napoli and Rangers in the 2022/23 group stage, which will see the club travel to the Netherlands, Italy and Scotland over the course of the next three months.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side will kick off their European campaign against Napoli in Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday, September 7.

The first home match is against Ajax on Tuesday, September 13.

Following that, there are back-to-back games against Rangers, first at Anfield on October 4 before the reverse fixture on October 12.

Liverpool’s Champions League group stage fixtures are as follows:

Group stage fixtures

Matchday 1: vs. Napoli (A) – September 7, 8pm (BST)

Matchday 2: vs. Ajax (H) – September 13, 8pm

Matchday 3: vs. Rangers (H) – October 4, 8pm

Matchday 4: vs. Rangers (A) – October 12, 8pm

Matchday 5: vs. Ajax (A) – October 26, 8pm

Matchday 6: vs. Napoli (H) – November 1, 8pm

It makes for a busy schedule, but Klopp will be pleased to see Liverpool’s air miles will be kept within a respectable limit.