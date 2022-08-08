Paddy Power’s advert that mocks ‘moaning’ Liverpool fans on social media went viral last week, and John Henry‘s wife Linda Pizzuti has now responded to it on Twitter.

The commercial takes aim at the ‘fans’ on social media who never seem to be satisfied no matter how successful Liverpool are on the pitch.

One actor appears as ‘Martin’, who tries to reason with the supporters who constantly vent their frustrations at the club’s transfer business (or lack of), on social media.

Martin is called out as an “FSG apologist” and a “top red” by those listening on in what is a clever way of highlighting the ridiculous discussions that can be seen on social media.

Interestingly, Linda Pizzuti, wife of FSG and Liverpool owner John Henry, has now had her say on the advert, seemingly responding to those who are constantly demanding signings in her Twitter mentions.

Sam from Twitter and I are going to enjoy this season.

I do appreciate the feedback, suggestions, the shared joy. But most of all, I love being part of this clever, creative, and passionate community. I am grateful to be in my 12th season with all of you. https://t.co/MtSECoVziF — Linda Pizzuti Henry (@Linda_Pizzuti) August 8, 2022

Most of the time, Pizzuti and the rest of those associated with FSG will feel they dare not respond to some of the calls for more signings on Twitter, but the advert gave her a nice opportunity to interact.

Henry’s wife has rarely tweeted anything Liverpool-related since the European Super League fiasco that the club were involved in last year.

But her comments prove she does read some of the nonsense directed her way on social media, which is something to be admired in itself!

A brilliant advert and a nice response, but somehow we get the feeling the social media moaning won’t stop here!