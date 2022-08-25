Having signed a new long-term contract over the summer, Mohamed Salah is at Liverpool to stay, and Luis Diaz says he’s looking to learn a lot from the Egyptian in the coming years.

Diaz arrived at Liverpool in January, with the Reds paying Porto a fee in the region of £50 million to secure his services.

With Sadio Mane leaving for Bayern Munich and Roberto Firmino into the final year of his contract, the Colombian has a key role to play on the left-side of Liverpool’s new-look attack.

Salah, though, is going nowhere, with Jurgen Klopp strong in his belief that the Egyptian can continue to perform way into his thirties.

Despite a slow start to the season, Diaz believes he can learn a lot from Salah and still has to pinch himself when he realises he’s now his team-mate.

“It’s stupendous for me, being able to share my position in the team with Mo,” Diaz told Sky Sports.

“I’ve seen him over many years on television at so many tournaments and I’d like to say I’m proud of myself, having reached this position where I can share with him these experiences, to wear the same shirt and be a team-mate of his. It’s really something special.

“Every day, playing alongside players like him, it helps you to improve, not just in a footballing sense as a player but also as a person.

“He’s a great guy and there’s a very special connection between him and me, and between all of us, in fact.”

Liverpool are still without a win in the Premier League this season, having been held to draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace, and beaten by Man United at Old Trafford on Monday.

It was Diaz’s terrific strike against Palace that salvaged a point for the Reds, whose attempts to win the game were hampered by Darwin Nunez‘s sending off.

Nonetheless, Liverpool’s No. 23 says he was “thrilled” to score such a special goal in front of the supporters he claims are “the greatest fans out there.”

“I’d like to give thanks to God that I scored that goal,” Diaz continued.

“It helped us to get that big point, a very important point for us, so I was thrilled to score that.

“I think it’s important I make myself available to receive these opportunities to go on and score.

“The fans, I’ve felt from the very outset there’s this strong passion, respect and love for me.

“I felt it straight away. I can feel they are the greatest fans out there.”