Man United fans planning another protest for Liverpool’s visit

Liverpool’s trip to Old Trafford could again be played out amid the backdrop of a fan protest from Man United when the two teams meet later this month.

There is talk across social media from Man United fans to #EmptyOldTrafford when the Reds come to town on August 22 in a stand against their owners, the Glazer family.

The hashtag has been used widely on social media in recent days as Man United fans look to send a message and demand change from owners who are not well thought of.

The performances on the pitch have not helped matters but the Glazers taking money out of the club, placing them in debt, not investing and redeveloping existing infrastructure, among other issues, have led to numerous protests.

This fixture was postponed in May 2021 following a Covid breach at Old Trafford during protests against the owners, which saw a number of Man United supporters make their way onto the pitch.

That protest came during the fallout of the Super League fiasco, testing the Glazers’ already paper-thin support, which has continued to down spiral since.

This campaign is urging fans to boycott the match against Liverpool, leaving the ground empty to echo what was seen during Covid times in a visual message of protest in the biggest game in English football.

As for how many fans follow through remains to be seen.

After Man United‘s 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday, Gary Neville was fired up at the owners during Sky Sports’ broadcast.

“There’s a family over there in America who are just literally letting their employees take all the hits for them, and that is unforgivable,” he said.

“They’ve got to get on a plane, Joel Glazer has got to get on a plane tomorrow, he’s got to get over to Manchester and he’s got to start to divert the issues away from the club and tell everybody what the hell his plan is with the football club. What is he doing?”

Liverpool fans know owner troubles all too well but the club will be concerned about attempts to get the game called off again, with no punishment having been dished out from the last time to deter a similar move.