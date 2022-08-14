Sadio Mane lit up Anfield for six trophy-laden years, with his departure signalling the end of an era, but he was quick to show his continued appreciation for the club, its staff and players.

The desire to seek out a new challenge saw Mane swap Anfield for the Allianz Arena this summer, where he has already hit the ground running with two goals in two games.

Mane left with fond messages of farewell and support after giving his all for the Reds and winning all there was to win with the club domestically and in Europe.

A humble, thoughtful player and human being, Mane was left with only fond memories of his time at Liverpool and showed his appreciation in more ways than one.

And according to BILD’s Christian Falk, the former No. 10 sent 150 gifts to Liverpool’s players and staff, which included chocolate, his own portrait and a handwritten card.

A final farewell much in keeping with who Mane is, and he will always be welcome back at the club with open arms, whether he watches on in the stands or lines up as part of the opposition.

TRUE? Sadio Mané sends 150 packages to the employees of @LFC from the cleaning lady to the security guard, everyone gets a chocolate with a portrait of Sadio and a handwritten card #PodcastBayernInsider — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 14, 2022

“I spent eight years in the Premier League, and of course, I spent six wonderful years with Liverpool and I can say we won almost everything possible,” Mane said of his decision to leave earlier this summer.

“It was not an easy decision but in life, you have to sometimes take decisions and so far I think it’s the best decision I have taken in my career.”

After his incredible year with club and country, Mane has been named in the 30-man Ballon d’Or shortlist alongside six current Reds, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold.