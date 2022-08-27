Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“That WAS Liverpool!” – Fans in awe of “ruthless” Reds’ 9-goal statement

As responses go, Liverpool’s was emphatic. A 9-0 win against Bournemouth after three games to forget was what was desperately needed. And fans enjoyed the show.

Jurgen Klopp issues a rallying cry on Friday, saying it is “us against the rest of the world,” and that mentality was shown from the off at Anfield.

Luis Diaz got the party started with a goal after just three minutes, Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk following – all in the first half.

An own goal straight after the break brought up number six, with Firmino, Diaz and Fabio Carvalho then going on to make it NINE, Liverpool’s biggest Premier League win and the joint biggest in the top flight.

The win was emphatic, ruthless and merciless. Exactly what Liverpool fans had hoped to see.

Talk about a way to get your first win! It just makes you wonder where this Liverpool performance has been hiding in the first few weeks of the campaign.

With the spotlight only shining brighter on the Reds’ woes, the three points are huge with the schedule now to resume its relentless pace with the Champions League now on the horizon.

NINE goals. Simply incredible.

Up the Reds.

