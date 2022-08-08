Thiago is expected to be absent for up to six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in the 2-2 draw at Fulham.

Injuries continue to come Liverpool’s way, with Thiago the latest to be sidelined having been forced from the field after just 51 minutes on the opening day.

The initial prognosis did not make for much optimism with Jurgen Klopp quickly describing the injury as “not good.”

After being sent for scans, Thiago is now set to be sidelined for up to six weeks, according to The Athletic’s James Pearce.

It’s an unwelcome early blow with Thiago now to be out of contention for Liverpool until mid to late-September, meaning he is to miss up to nine games.

The Reds meet Crystal Palace, Man United, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Everton, Wolves and Chelsea before the September international break, with the Spaniard looking unlikely to feature in any of those Premier League clashes.

But we mustn’t forget Liverpool also have two Champions League group games to play in September, which means the 31-year-old may be forced to watch from the stands for the next nine games.

He is the latest midfielder to be ruled out of action, but the manager is expected to be able to call upon Naby Keita against Crystal Palace after recovering from illness.

Any talk of turning to the transfer market has been rebuffed by Klopp, who has been eager to stress that there will be no state of panic that forces the Reds’ hands.