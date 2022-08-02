Tyler Morton secured the first loan move of his career on Monday and is looking to follow in the footsteps of two Liverpool teammates.

Blackburn has been trusted with the development of another young Red and it sees the midfielder follow in the footsteps of Harvey Elliott and Leighton Clarkson.

Elliott enjoyed a productive spell with Rovers in 2020/21 – making 43 appearances, scoring seven and creating 11 – he ultimately reaped the rewards with a place in Jurgen Klopp‘s first team.

Clarkson, on the other hand, saw his loan spell end prematurely last season after just seven appearances, meaning he had to see out the campaign at the academy.

But the pair both spoke highly of Rovers and their experiences, ensuring Morton is eager to “follow in their footsteps” as he continues his development in the Championship.

“Speaking to Harvey and Leighton, they gave a real positive impression about the club and they persuaded me a bit more to come here, not that I needed much persuading,” Morton told Blackburn’s official website.

“I’ve heard nothing but positivity from them about the place. I want to follow in their footsteps, play games, get experience and look to kick on.”

The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakout year last season and after working with Klopp’s first team throughout pre-season, featuring for 147 minutes, Morton is ready to get his “career started.”

“It’s really exciting for me and it was a very easy decision for me to make,” Morton continued. “As soon as a club with this stature comes in for you it’s something that excites.

“I was desperate to get the move over the line. I’m very happy to be a Liverpool player but I need this experience to come and play for such a club like Rovers.

“It’s a massive thing for me to come here and I’m looking forward to showing the fans, the head coach and my new teammates exactly what I’ve got.

“I’d love to get my career started and see where it takes me.”

The deal between the two clubs had been agreed for some time, with Liverpool keeping hold of Morton until after the final game of pre-season and Blackburn’s opening day victory.

It does leave the midfielder playing catch up with his new team but after Blackburn started 2022/23 with just two senior midfield options, game time looks certain to come Morton’s way.