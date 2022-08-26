Jurgen Klopp has issued an early rallying cry for Liverpool after picking up just two points from the first three games, taking the “us against the world” mentality.

Liverpool know better than most the fine margins that exist between euphoria in the Premier League and heartbreak, having twice been on the receiving end of the latter in recent years.

It only compounds the feelings of the Reds’ slow start to the campaign, which already has them seven points adrift of top spot.

The position is a new one for Klopp to start the season but he knows his players and Liverpool fans are not new to fighting back and issued the right words to get everyone fired up.

“We really want and have to do better but that’s the next chance we have now,” Klopp told reporters.

“The last five years might have looked slightly different but all supporters know if you want to support a club without any kind of drama or lows, then you cannot choose Liverpool.

“Our people are used to that so this is now the first proper fightback early in the season.

“It will take, hopefully, until the last day of the season, just us against the rest of the world. Let’s go.”

With 35 games still left in the league season, there is plenty of time for Liverpool to claw themselves back, but they will have to contend with tired bodies and minds as they do so.

Klopp conceded the domestic and international schedule can take its toll but insists there is no hangover from the thrilling, yet taxing 2021/22 campaign.

“There’s no hangover or whatever. Physically, we had the season we had, played 63 games plus international games, maybe 70 for some. And in the summer playing important games,” Klopp said.

“Some players, for sure, have too many games and then three weeks off. The players who played all the games, international as well, I think had around three weeks off.

“Is that enough? Probably not, but the boys are used to it.

“It’s the start, not the finish or the middle part of the season.

“From all three parts, start, middle, end – I would say if we are doing it a bit of a harder way than I would prefer the start because there are more games to sort it out.

“We don’t make our start bigger or worse than it is but we don’t think it’s great, just to be clear.”