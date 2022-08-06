Liverpool kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Fulham this lunchtime. Here’s how to watch the clash live online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds are back in competitive action after just over two months away, with a six-game pre-season schedule leading up to a trip to Craven Cottage.

Having already sealed a 3-1 win over Man City in the Community Shield, Jurgen Klopp‘s side have shown positive signs heading into the new season, and come up against a Fulham squad bereft of confidence.

Manager Marco Silva has openly criticised the club’s lack of recruitment, with Neco Williams among those to see his time in west London come to an end in the summer.

But it is unlikely to be a straightforward afternoon for Liverpool nonetheless.

The match gets underway at 12.30pm (BST) – or 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 9.30pm in Sydney, 3.30pm in Dubai and 2.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Fulham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Fulham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Fulham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Fulham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Fulham vs. Liverpool on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, ESPN Argentina, Star+, Setanta Sports 1, Optus Sport, Sky Sport Premier League, Star Sports Select HD1, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1, Paramount+, Star+, Arena Sport 2, Moja TV, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN, Astro Go Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, ESPN Chile, Migu, iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, Arena Sport 1 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 3, Canal+ Sport, Skylink, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Estonia, TV3+ HD, Sky Pacific, V Sport 2 Finland, V Sport Premium, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Canal+ France, WOW, Nova Sports Premier League, 620 Now Premier League TV, Now Player, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now E, Spiler1, SiminnSport, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Vidio, SPOTV ON, SuperSport Kosova 2, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, TSN2 Malta, Viaplay Netherlands, Viaplay Norway, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Prima Sport 1, Digi Sport 1 Romania, Digi Online, Arena Sport 1P, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+, 232 Hub Premier 2, Arena Sport 1 Premium, DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN, Viaplay Sweden, ELTA Sports 3, True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1, beIN Sports 3 Turkey, Turkmenistan Sport, Setanta Sports Ukraine, K+ SPORT 1

