Liverpool return to Anfield with only one thing on their mind, three points. Bournemouth are the next hopefuls, but it’s time to rid them of that feeling. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

After an excruciatingly slow start to the season, Liverpool welcome Bournemouth to Anfield this afternoon – but hopefully, that will be the only show of pleasantries.

The Reds must show the spirit that has taken them to the top in recent years, as they search for their first three-point haul of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp has not been able to welcome back any senior figures into his squad but the players he has at his disposal are more than capable of getting the job done. Up the Reds.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 3pm (BST) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, midnight in Sydney, 6pm in Dubai and 5pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Bournemouth and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ first latest league game of the season on the following channels worldwide:

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Csport.tv, Star+, Optus Sport, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Star Sports Select HD1, Play Sports, Play Sports 4, Paramount+, Arena Sport 3, Moja TV, DStv Now, Astro Supersport, Astro Go, Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra, fuboTV Canada, iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, Migu, Sky Sport NOW, Arena Sport 8 Croatia, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3, TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark, Viaplay Estonia, V Sport Premium, V Sport+ Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, WOW, 620 Now Premier League TV, Now Player, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now E, Spíler1, SíminnSport, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Vidio, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, Sport 2, SPOTV ON, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta, Viaplay Netherlands, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Arena Sport 3, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, Digi Sport 1 Romania, Digi Online, Prima Sport 1, Arena Sport 2P, StarHub TV+, Canal+ Sport 5, Arena Sport 1 Slovenia, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN, Viaplay Sweden, eltaott.tv, True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1, beIN SPORTS MAX 1, beIN CONNECT Turkey, Peacock, SiriusXM FC, VieON, K+ LIFE

You can follow all the action today and throughout the 2022/23 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.