The first ‘big six’ clash of the campaign takes Liverpool to Old Trafford to meet a pointless Man United side. Here’s how to watch the clash live online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds have had to share the spoils in their first two games of the Premier League season, forcing an early catchup that must be kickstarted with a victory tonight.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are not without their injury and suspension woes but an out-of-sorts Man United outfit is there for the taking and Liverpool must take advantage.

Erik ten Hag currently sees his side precariously sit at the bottom of the table having failed to collect any points in two games, and this match comes amid the backdrop of another protest against the owners, the Glazer family.

It all makes for an entertaining night ahead. Into these, Reds!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Tuesday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Man United vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Man United vs. Liverpool is being is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Man United vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Man United vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ trip to Old Trafford on the following channels worldwide:

