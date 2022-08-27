Jurgen Klopp was duly delighted with his side’s emphatic showing in their 9-0 win over Bournemouth, praising Bobby Firmino and explaining Harvey Elliott‘s substitution.

Here are five key points from the boss after the record win:

A ‘top’ outing for Bobby

Three assists and two goals, it was Roberto Firmino‘s name that was up in lights in a performance to remember.

“Top [performance,” Klopp said. “In a bunch of outstanding football players, top performances, loved Robbo’s impact, for example, but Bobby, yes.

“I know it’s not a moment to talk about performances when you lose 2-1 at United but he played a really good game there.

“High up in the pitch today, more between the centre-halves, dropping, yes, but in different areas.

“That’s Bobby Firmino how we all know him. Timing couldn’t have been better, to be honest.”

More of that please, Bobby.

‘We had to prove a point’

Well, you certainly did that, Jurgen!

“We had to prove a point for ourselves,” Klopp said of his side.

“I know how it sounds when you lose a game and then you try and explain it, it’s always the same, each manager in the world is a fantastic entertainer when you win football games.

“The moment when you have to answer questions after you lose a game, it always sounds like excuses.

“We had to prove a point for us.”

Elliott substitution explained

Harvey Elliott was a bright spark in the first half, scoring a superb goal, but was substituted at halftime.

“Harvey felt just a little bit, no other game we would’ve taken him off but being 5-0 up we thought if that’s not the moment, then the moment will never come again.

“Nothing after the game, I spoke now with the physio and he should be completely fine.”

Phew!

Giving the youngsters a chance

Liverpool’s injury woes have been deeply felt but it has kept the door ajar for academy players to catch the eye and make their mark.

Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark both featured throughout pre-season and the absence of senior figures have seen them readily feature on the bench this season.

And with the win secured, Klopp was able to turn to the pair for their first competitive outing.

“We could bring on the kids, who deserved it so much,” he said. “In the end, the perfect football afternoon.”

What a moment it was for the 17-year-old duo!

9-0

Six different goalscorers in a 9-0 win, the first of the season.

The sun was shining at Anfield and there were smiles aplenty, a “needed” result, performance and set of emotions for all at the club.

“Nine-nil is a strange result, it will not happen often in the combination with the weather we had today, and it will probably never happen again,” he said with a smile.

“It’s very important. Needed.

“Let’s go out, have a nice weekend!”

If you say so, boss!