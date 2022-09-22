It was a productive start to a busy week of international fixtures for Liverpool, with a goal, two assists and a clean sheet from the club’s youngsters.

Wednesday marked the start of the action for the international break, with eight academy players representing their countries across six games.

For left-back Luke Chambers, it was a positive night with the England under-19s, as he scored the first and laid on the second in a 2-0 win over Montenegro.

The 18-year-old played 86 minutes as a wing-back in Simon Rusk’s 3-4-3 system, opening the scoring in the second half as he combined with George Hall to drive into the box from the left and fire into the bottom corner.

Less than 15 minutes later, England had secured the victory, with Chambers cutting back for Leeds striker Sonny Perkins to make it 2-0 in their U19 Euro qualifier.

Oakley Cannonier came off the bench in the closing stages, with both Isaac Mabaya and Lee Jonas going unused.

Elsewhere, there was a clean sheet for Harvey Davies as the England under-20s earned a convincing 3-0 win over Chile in their Costa Calida Supercup opener in Spain.

The goalkeeper was called into action on a number of occasions, particularly late on, but held firm and recorded a shutout in a game that saw James Balagizi come off the bench.

In another England clash, Bobby Clark started on the left and played 59 minutes for the under-18s as they clinched a close 1-0 win over the Netherlands.

There was an assist for Trent Kone-Doherty as the Republic of Ireland under-17s were held to a 1-1 draw by the Netherlands, leading to a 6-7 penalty win in their first of two friendlies.

Melkamu Frauendorf came off the bench for the Germany under-19s in their 5-0 thrashing of Armenia to kick off the U19 Euro qualifying campaign.

Finally, Keyrol Figueroa was involved as the United States under-17s suffered a 1-0 defeat to Slovakia in their opening game of the Vaclav Jezek Tournament in the Czech Republic.

Thursday brings three more international games with Liverpool players set to feature, including the Netherlands’ UEFA Nations League clash with Poland, which Virgil van Dijk can expect to start.

Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton could be involved as the England under-21s take on Italy, while 16-year-old Ben Doak will be hoping for game time as the Scotland under-21s visit Northern Ireland.