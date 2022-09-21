Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 9, 2022: Liverpool's Elijah Dixon-Bonner during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Shrewsbury Town FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
21-year-old midfielder lands trial under former Liverpool coach after summer exit

Midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner was released by Liverpool during the summer and the search for a new club has now taken him to QPR as part of a trial period.

The 21-year-old spent seven years at Anfield and during that time made three appearances for the first team, two of which came during a memorable last season in domestic cup action.

Dixon-Bonner was claimed to have had a 12-month extension clause in his contract but neither the player nor the club sought to trigger it, allowing the youngster to seek out a new challenge.

It was not a move that came out of the blue as Dixon-Bonner had taken part in an extended trial with Portsmouth in 2021 before sounding out other options throughout 2021/22.

A permanent move has not yet eventuated but West London Sport have reported that QPR have now taken Dixon-Bonner on trial, and he has since featured for 45 minutes for their under-21s side.

The Championship club is managed by Michael Beale, who worked at Liverpool’s academy for six years, during which time Dixon-Bonner was rising up the ranks.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 27, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp embraces Elijah Dixon-Bonner after the English Football League Cup 4th Round match between Preston North End FC and Liverpool FC at Deepdale. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Beale and his coaching staff are said to have been in attendance during Dixon-Bonner’s appearance for the U21s on Friday, who put two unanswered goals beyond Colchester.

Beale’s senior side, meanwhile, currently sits sixth in the Championship having banked 15 points in the first 10 games, eight points behind leaders Sheffield United in his first season in the job.

A familiar face for Dixon-Bonner to work under could create the ideal environment for the youngster in his next chapter, but he must first take his chance during his trial.

Leaving Liverpool was never to be an easy decision but the 21-year-old has shown an attitude QPR, among others, ought to be admirers of as he looks to “grow as a player.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 9, 2022: Liverpool's Elijah Dixon-Bonner applauds the supporters as he is substituted during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Shrewsbury Town FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Coming as a boy with a dream to play for the club I supported from birth to then leaving as a young man having fulfilled that dream,” Dixon-Bonner penned upon his departure from Anfield this summer.

“The time has come where I believe the best choice for my future is to move on, to grow as a player and pursue other challenges I have for myself.”

