With his exit from Liverpool confirmed upon the end of his contract, Elijah Dixon-Bonner bade an emotional farewell after making the “best choice for his future.”

Dixon-Bonner was one of seven players confirmed to have been released by Liverpool this summer, with the 21-year-old departing after seven years with the club.

He joins Divock Origi, Loris Karius, Ben Woodburn, Sheyi Ojo, Luis Longstaff and Sean Wilson out the Shankly Gates at the end of a landmark season on a personal level.

The midfielder, who joined his boyhood club from Arsenal in 2015, saw Jurgen Klopp hand him two first-team outings in the League Cup and FA Cup, as well as being a substitute for the 2-1 win at AC Milan in the Champions League.

Similar to Pedro Chirivella two years ago, however, Dixon-Bonner has opted to leave this summer in pursuit of regular first-team football.

It is believed that both player and club agreed to waive a one-year extension clause in his contract, with Watford among the sides linked with a free transfer.

Leaving Liverpool is, nevertheless, an emotional decision for Dixon-Bonner, who took to Twitter upon the news of his release to pay tribute to the club, the staff, his team-mates and the supporters.

The time I have spent at Liverpool Football Club has been special. Coming as a boy with a dream to play for the club I supported from birth to then leaving as a young man having fulfilled that dream. The time has come where I believe the best choice for my future is to move on. pic.twitter.com/pwgSCDBaCa — Elijah Dixon-Bonner (@edixonbonner99) June 9, 2022

“The time I have spent at Liverpool Football Club has been special,” he wrote.

“Coming as a boy with a dream to play for the club I supported from birth to then leaving as a young man having fulfilled that dream.

“The time has come where I believe the best choice for my future is to move on, to grow as a player and pursue other challenges I have for myself.

“I would like to thank all team-mates I have had the pleasure of sharing the pitch with throughout the years and all members of staff work with at my time spent at the club.

“I wish each and every one of you all the best in your futures.

“Lastly I would like to thank the fans for the immense support I have received throughout my time of being a Liverpool player.

“You guys are so unique and the moments we have shared together I will cherish for the rest of my life. I love you all.

“What a journey it has been. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”