Police have confirmed that Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had his home burgled while he was inside with his family on Tuesday evening.

The 29-year-old lives in Wilmslow, near Manchester, with his partner Perrie Edwards and their 13-month-old son.

A police statement has revealed that their home was raided on Tuesday night, with Oxlade-Chamberlain and has family all present at the time.

Nobody was harmed, but jewellery and handbags were stolen, with Cheshire police underway with their investigations into the incident.

“At 10.45pm on Tuesday 27 September police were called to a burglary at a property in Wilmslow,” the police statement read, as quoted by The Athletic.

“The offender/s have broken into the home stealing jewellery and handbags while the occupants were inside. Enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspects.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury which he sustained during Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Asia.

He is yet to feature for the Reds in 2022/23, with reports stating he could be back in action in late October or November.

The former Arsenal midfielder got engaged to Little Mix singer Edwards during the summer, with their baby boy Axel born last year.

It’s not the first time Liverpool players have seen their properties burgled, with Fabinho‘s home broken into while the Brazilian was celebrating the Reds’ Premier League title win with family in 2020.

Elsewhere, Man United midfielder Victor Lindelof and Man City‘s Joao Cancelo have also been victims of raids in the last 12 months, with the latter attacked by a gang of robbers in front of his wife and daughter at their home in Manchester.

Thankfully, it seems Oxlade-Chamberlain and his family are unharmed, but that wouldn’t have made the events of Tuesday night any less terrifying for them. Our thoughts go out to Alex and his family.