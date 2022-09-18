Sunday brought up two years since Liverpool completed the signing of Thiago from Bayern Munich, and the midfield maestro has made a promising admission about what the future may hold for him at Anfield.

There is an argument to say that Thiago is more important to this team now than he has ever been.

Liverpool’s midfield has been in the limelight for the entire summer, with many supporters keen to see an injection of quality in the centre of the pitch.

Thiago‘s impact on the Reds’ engine room was clear for all to see when he made his first start since returning from a hamstring injury against Ajax last Tuesday.

And in celebrating his two-year anniversary with the Reds, Thiago has claimed that the “best is yet to come,” in a comment posted on Instagram.

His recent injury, though, was one of a number of physical problems that have disrupted the Spaniard’s time at Anfield so far.

He missed 14 Premier League matches in his first season and just one less in 2021/22.

The Barcelona academy graduate was in tears after picking up an injury in the warmup ahead of last season’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, and it was nearly the same story in the Champions League final.

When fit, Thiago is one of the first names on Klopp’s teamsheet.

He offers a completely different dimension to the midfield than any of the other options in his position.

Incisive passes, a remarkable passing range, and pretty much everything else you’d want from a modern day midfielder.

Despite several injury setbacks, he made 39 appearances in all competitions in 2021/22, with the Reds winning 22 of the 27 matches he started.

There were standout performances against the likes of Southampton in the league and Man City in the FA Cup semi-finals. And that Porto strike really did encapsulate everything he is about. Pure class.

Having been left out of Spain’s squad for their Nations League matches later this month, Thiago has time to improve his fitness, with Liverpool in the midst of a 17-day gap between games.

His omission from Luis Enrique’s latest camp would suggest he is unlikely to be involved in this year’s World Cup, which would certainly suit Liverpool.

Let’s hope, then, that Thiago‘s admission is right. If the Reds are to be successful this season, they need their midfield maestro fit and firing.