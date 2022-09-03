Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Derby stalemate as Reds misfire again

Liverpool were again not at their best, continuing their poor start to the season and dropping more points in the Merseyside derby.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Premier League (6), Goodison park

September 3, 2022

A bold team selection saw Darwin Nunez start up front after his three-match ban, while Fabio Carvalho was handed his full debut in midfield.

Liverpool started brightly, with some sharp passing, but it was Everton who grew into the game and had the better chances.

A good save by Alisson denied Anthony Gordon, before Tom Davies hit the post after some questionable defending.

However, it was Liverpool who came closer still just before the break, Nunez receiving a long ball forward and expertly volleying towards goal only for Jordan Pickford to tip onto the bar. From that rebound, Luis Diaz cut inside and unleashed a superb effort which rocketed off the post.

Somehow, it remained goalless at half time.

Half time: Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Half time saw a change, with Roberto Firmino replacing Carvalho after the youngster had picked up an injury towards the end of the half. Liverpool switched to 4231 with Harvey Elliott alongside Fabinho in midfield – another bold move from Klopp.

Liverpool began the second 45 well, somehow not scoring when a move ended with Kostas’ cross-shot across the face of goal.

A double sub on the hour saw both full backs changed. Alexander-Arnold hadn’t been particularly impressive, to say the least.

The game opened up and became very end-to-end.

Liverpool were denied three times inside a minute by Pickford, first a Firmino shot then a header from the resulting corner, then Fabinho.

Everton countered with numbers and it took a superb save from Alisson to deny Neil Maupay.

Five minutes later though, Maupay fired across the box from a corner and former Liverpool man Conor Coady had the simple task of turning the ball in on the line. Everton‘s celebrations were short-lived with VAR eventually ruling Coady offside.

Another double sub for Liverpool saw Joel Matip and Diogo Jota make welcome returns from injury, with Gomez moving to right back and Milner into midfield after he’d struggled for the short time he’d been at right back.

It took another excellent save from Alisson, this time to tip over from Dwight McNeil, while Pickford again denied Firmino late on.

In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Salah’s shot was somehow tipped onto the post by Pickford.

A ninth draw in the last 11 meetings at Goodison Park.

Two wins from the opening six league games is far from good enough for Liverpool and their title ambitions.

TIA Man of the Match: Alisson

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Everton: Pickford; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Onana, Davies, Iwobi; Gray, Gordon, Maupay

Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allan, McNeil, Coleman, Gana, Vinagre, Mills, Rondon

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Milner 59′), Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas (Robertson 59′); Fabinho, Elliott (Matip 80′), Carvalho (Firmino 46′); Salah, Diaz, Nunez (Jota 80′)

Subs not used: Adrian, Phillips, Arthur, Bajcetic

Next Match: Napoli (away, Wednesday 7 September)