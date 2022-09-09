Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 6, 2022: The official Nike match ball during the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Football fans left baffled by “illogical” decision to postpone Premier League

After the Premier League confirmed that this weekend’s matches will not take place due to the Queen’s death, some football fans have been left “baffled” by the decision to postpone fixtures at such short notice.

With 24 hours to go until the latest round of matches were due to get underway, the Premier League announced that this weekend’s games had been postponed “as a mark of respect” to Her Majesty.

That includes Liverpool’s game against Wolves, which was due to take place at 3pm on Saturday.

With some sporting events still going ahead as normal, and with the decision made at such short notice, some football fans are questioning the Premier League‘s decision to call off the matches.

Next weekend’s games could also be in jeopardy, with the Queen’s funeral likely to take place towards the end of next week.

As for the midweek Champions League fixtures, the hope will be that they go ahead as scheduled.

But for this weekend, as many have suggested, you have to question whether calling off fixtures with such little notice was really the right move.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments