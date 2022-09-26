Liverpool fans have had plenty to say after Trent Alexander-Arnold was left out of England’s squad to face Germany on Monday.

The Reds right-back was one of five players to be omitted from Gareth Southgate’s final matchday squad before the World Cup begins in November.

The England boss has consistently overlooked Alexander-Arnold, with the likes of Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kieran Trippier ahead of him in the pecking order.

If Alexander-Arnold, a player who has registered 66 assists in his six years as a Liverpool player, can’t make the squad at a time when England haven’t scored in any of their last three games, then the writing appears to be on the wall.

Jurgen Klopp, however, certainly won’t be complaining about the fact his most creative player hasn’t played a single minute over the course of the international break.

Here’s how Liverpool fans have reacted to Alexander-Arnold’s England snub:

Get back to Kirkby Trent and focus on Brighton Saturday. That’s what matters. https://t.co/i13nhG2V7s — Dan Roach (@DanielRoachLFC) September 26, 2022

As good as it is for Liverpool that Trent isn't playing pointless international games, you've got to wonder how Southgate looks at a talent like him and willingly leaves him out. He's only featured in 5 of England's last 31 games which is just absurd considering his quality. — LFC Stats (@LFCData) September 26, 2022

From a selfish point of view, it's great that Trent is coming back early, but from his point of view, he'll be gutted. I hope he goes to the World Cup. It's what players dream of. — – (@AnfieldRd96) September 26, 2022

One of the many reasons I admire Trent Alexander-Arnold as a professional and a person is that he keeps reporting for England duty even though he knows that the manager, Gareth Southgate, does not really believe in him. It's sad, it's a waste, and it's England's loss. #ENG #LFC — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) September 26, 2022

Trent left out of the England squad tonight, it'll hurt him if he misses the world cup but has played an incredible amount of football at his age, might be good to miss out of this tournament and they'll be plenty more for him in the future — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) September 26, 2022

Pointless calling him up really, Southgate has his favourites & it's so clear to see — ROB (@97_BULLDOG_97) September 26, 2022

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fikayo Tomori left of of England’s squad against Germany tonight by Gareth Southgate. Harry Maguire, Eric Dier, Conor Coady and Luke Shaw still in the squad. The favoritism has never been more obvious. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) September 26, 2022

Gareth Southgate left Jordan Henderson out of a recent England camp because he “didn’t need to know anymore about him”. Southgate leaves Trent Alexander-Arnold out of his England squad having played 5 of 31 matches in the World Cup lead up. I don’t think he goes to the WC. — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) September 26, 2022

For me is going to depends how good he perform in October for us. If he is coming back to the Trent we need he should be the starting right back or wing back for England but we will see it all depends on him pic.twitter.com/GJZHe71dRf — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) September 26, 2022

The general mood, then, is one of disbelief.

How can Southgate really afford to overlook a player of Alexander-Arnold’s creative threat, at a time when his side are without a win in five games and without a goal in three?

Alexander-Arnold will be disappointed, and will be even more so if he is not included in England’s World Cup squad.

From a Liverpool perspective, though, England’s loss can only be our gain.