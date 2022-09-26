Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
“Get back to Kirkby!” – Liverpool fans react to Alexander-Arnold’s England omission

Liverpool fans have had plenty to say after Trent Alexander-Arnold was left out of England’s squad to face Germany on Monday.

The Reds right-back was one of five players to be omitted from Gareth Southgate’s final matchday squad before the World Cup begins in November.

The England boss has consistently overlooked Alexander-Arnold, with the likes of Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kieran Trippier ahead of him in the pecking order.

If Alexander-Arnold, a player who has registered 66 assists in his six years as a Liverpool player, can’t make the squad at a time when England haven’t scored in any of their last three games, then the writing appears to be on the wall.

Jurgen Klopp, however, certainly won’t be complaining about the fact his most creative player hasn’t played a single minute over the course of the international break.

Here’s how Liverpool fans have reacted to Alexander-Arnold’s England snub:

The general mood, then, is one of disbelief.

How can Southgate really afford to overlook a player of Alexander-Arnold’s creative threat, at a time when his side are without a win in five games and without a goal in three?

Alexander-Arnold will be disappointed, and will be even more so if he is not included in England’s World Cup squad.

From a Liverpool perspective, though, England’s loss can only be our gain.

