Mohamed Salah is one of the most dedicated players to his craft and he has admitted he is “really crazy and addicted” to the small details, as he knows the huge difference it can make.

Salah’s competitiveness and desire to be the best he can be is no secret, he views himself as the best in the world and his numbers do not lie.

At Liverpool, Salah has found the net 160 times in 263 games and currently sits eight in the club’s all-time goalscorers list having been at Anfield for five years.

His onfield prowess speaks for itself but it is his commitment and obsession to the work undertaken off the field that helps puts him in the position to thrive.

One only needs to look at his physique to see his dedication and when speaking to Premier League productions, Salah conceded he is “addicted” to all the data, pertaining to everything he does on and off the field.

“I give it too much attention, to be fair,” Salah said of the attention he gives to the data around his game.

“I really focus on the small details because I think small details, at the end of the day, will make a huge difference between the players.

“In the details, I really try to ask about everything and have all the details.

“It’s not just in the game, it’s outside [of it] with food, drink, hydration, sleep time, everything.

“I’m really crazy and addicted to that because I think that’s made a huge difference.”

The evidence certainly does not lie and his obsession to his craft will not be changing anytime soon, it is what will continue to propel him to have a long career at the top with the Reds.