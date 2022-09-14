Several Liverpool players stood out in the vital 2-1 victory at home to Ajax in the Champions League, with match-winner Joel Matip among them.

The Reds secured a much-needed win at Anfield on Tuesday evening as they got their European campaign on track.

Mohamed Salah and Mohammed Kudus traded goals in an entertaining first half, before Matip headed the winner in front of the Kop in the dying minutes.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and the This Is Anfield readers.

It was Matip (8.2) who got the highest overall rating, no doubt helped by his match-winning moment.

The centre-back made a triumphant return to the side at the expense of Joe Gomez, producing an accomplished performance.

Ian Doyle of the Echo claimed that Matip was “increasingly involved in the attack” as the game went on, also describing his display as “composed.”

TIA’s Henry Jackson said “it’s good to have him back”, with the 31-year-old such an influential member of Liverpool’s defence.

In joint-second place were Kostas Tsimikas (7.9) and Thiago (7.9), both of whom came into the side from the Napoli nightmare.

Tsimikas filled in impressively for the injured Andy Robertson, with FotMob picking him out as the Reds’ best player and pointing out that he made five recoveries.

Meanwhile, Thiago was a “joy to watch”, according to Jackson. Doyle felt the midfielder’s “footwork, passing and drive underpinned the Reds’ showing.”

In terms of the worst player on the night, it was actually Harvey Elliott (6.3) who rather harshly got the lowest rating.

Frustratingly, Liverpool now have 17 days without a game, with the weekend clash at Chelsea posptoned and an international break following.

The next match will be at home to Brighton on October 1.