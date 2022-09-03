Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 3, 2022: Liverpool's GOALKEEPER ALISSON BECKER during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 241st Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans left to savour “world class” Alisson after saving Reds again

It was a frustrating Merseyside derby for Liverpool in a goalless draw that saw two goalkeepers make the headlines, with Alisson shining the brightest for the Reds. And that says everything.

There was another derby day surprise from Jurgen Klopp as he named Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez in his starting XI, just days after the late delight against Newcastle.

There were enough chances for the Reds to have taken the lead, but Jordan Pickford was consistently there, and Alisson similarly stood up to the test at the other end.

Ex-Red Conor Coady had a goal ruled out for offside as the Reds dodged a bullet, with their performance throwing up both the good and bad – with Liverpool’s No. 1 falling in the former category.

Safe hands and the poise to match, Alisson was the clear standout for Reds on what was an otherwise mixed afternoon at Goodison Park.

The Brazilian has been a pillar for Liverpool for a number of years now and with the Reds currently out of form, he’s been asked plenty of questions by the opposition so far this season.

Against Everton, he was consistently there with the answers and ensured Klopp’s side at least had the platform to go and take more than a point from the match.

