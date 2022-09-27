Liverpool have taken another young Scot on trial ahead of a possible move to Merseyside, as their recruitment drive of the best UK talent continues.

Since new post-Brexit recruitment rules came in, Liverpool have channelled their efforts into signing the best young players from the United Kingdom.

Stefan Bajcetic was the final new arrival from Europe before British clubs were no longer permitted to sign players under the age of 18 from overseas, with a new trend following since.

Kaide Gordon, Bobby Clark, Ben Doak, Trent Kone-Doherty, Calum Scanlon and Reece Trueman are among those to have joined the academy ranks since then, with deals struck with sides in England, Scotland and Ireland.

It has certainly paid off, and is a credit to the club’s recruitment staff as they identify high-potential youngsters from the UK who are attainable for low fees.

That could continue with the signing of young midfielder Alan Domeracki from Dundee United, who has spent time on trial with both Liverpool and Chelsea this month.

The Daily Record report that the youngster, who turns 16 next month, has visited the training grounds of both Premier League clubs, who will now weigh up moves.

Five of our @DUFCAcademy stars have put pen to paper on their first professional contracts at the club ?? ? Alan Domeracki, Liam Trotter, Greg Petrie, Samuel Cleall-Harding and Keir Bertie will all continue their journeys with the #YoungTerrors Read more ? | #UnitedTogether — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) June 8, 2022

Domeracki made his debut for Dundee United’s under-18s side as a 14-year-old, and is now a regular starter, while he was one of five youngsters to sign professional terms with the Scottish Premiership side in June.

He is described as a “creative, intelligent, technically strong left-sided central midfielder who can play in deeper or more advanced midfield roles.”

It remains to be seen whether a transfer will take place in the future, with Liverpool running the rule over any number of young players over the course of a season.

But given Domeracki’s pedigree, it stands to reason that the club will be tracking his progress in the event a cost-effective deal can be struck with Dundee United.

Precedent could be set by the agreement that saw 17-year-old right-back Kerr Smith head to Aston Villa from Dundee in January, with reports suggesting that could be worth up to £2 million.

Doak, meanwhile, made the move from Celtic to Liverpool earlier in the summer having already made his senior debut for the Glasgow outfit, with around £600,000 paid.