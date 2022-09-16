Liverpool’s battle with Man City for the Premier League title last season, which went to the very final day, earned them a sum of over £150 million in prize money.

The Reds ended the 2021/22 campaign with two domestic trophies, having won both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, but they were ultimately unsuccessful in their push for two more.

Man City‘s 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa on the final day ensured a 3-1 victory over Wolves was not enough for Jurgen Klopp‘s side to secure the title.

Six days later, they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in a Champions League clouded by the awful treatment of fans outside the Stade de France.

It was a bitter end to the season, and Liverpool are arguably feeling the effects of their quadruple tilt now as they stutter for form in the early months of 2022/23.

But their results throughout the previous campaign were certainly a boost in terms of finances, with the Mail reporting that the club received £151.87 million in prize money from the Premier League.

That leaves them behind only Man City (£153.09m) in earnings, and considerably higher than Tottenham (£146.08m), Arsenal (£145.70m) and Chelsea (£145.63m) in the top five.

Beyond TV rights, with a pot split equally between the 20 clubs from UK and international markets, much of Liverpool’s prize money came through merit payments and their record tally of games shown live.

Liverpool and Arsenal were broadcast on UK TV more than any other club, with both seeing 29 games selected for live coverage; a fee of around £870,000 is paid for every game shown.

Man City slightly edged the Reds’ earnings despite seeing one fewer game on TV, but theirs are higher due to their success as champions.

Supporters may point to the club’s low net spend in the transfer market in response to this news, though it should be maintained that investment continues to be made both on and off the pitch.

The Anfield Road End expansion, for example, is due for completion in 2023, with the redevelopment work – which will add 7,000 seats to the stand – costing around £80 million.