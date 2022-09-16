Despite club doctor Jim Moxon’s shock departure from Liverpool at the beginning of August, the club are still yet to replace him, as two internal candidates fill in.

The timing of Moxon’s exit could not have been worse for Jurgen Klopp‘s preparations, with the former academy doctor leaving on August 1, days before the season got underway.

Moxon had been involved as recently as pre-season, but opted to leave the club after only two years in the job, communicating his desire to pursue new challenges.

Having seen long-serving club doctor Andy Massey leave for a role with FIFA in 2020, it served as another major blow to a medical department that has seen a high turnover in recent years.

Now, Liverpool are tasked with filling a key position in their staff while a ridiculously busy campaign goes on, with injuries plaguing Klopp’s squad already.

As it stands, GP and sports physician Sarah Lindsay, who is married to Massey, travels with the first team for matchdays, supported off the pitch by head of academy medical Bevin McCartan.

McCartan has only been with Liverpool since the start of 2022, having joined the youth setup following spells with rugby union side Harlequins Women, the NFL and the England Women.

Lindsay, meanwhile, saw her duties expand upon her husband’s departure, and during the COVID-19 pandemic was praised by Klopp as doing an “incredible job.”

She is often involved in conducting medicals for incoming players and has built up a strong rapport with the coaching staff throughout her tenure on Merseyside.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will look to promote from within again to fill the role of club doctor, or whether they will pursue an internal target.

Prior to Moxon’s appointment in 2020, the club were on the brink of announcing the arrival of Gary O’Driscoll from Arsenal, only for the 52-year-old to make a U-turn on his decision and stay with the Gunners.