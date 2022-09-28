Darwin Nunez struck for the first time since the opening day of the Premier League, with Luis Suarez laying on the assist in a much-needed goal for the striker.

To say it has been a difficult start to life at Liverpool for Nunez would be an understatement.

Even before his first competitive outing, the Uruguayan was scrutinised by rival fans and his own supporters alike, with early pre-season displays ridiculed.

Four goals against RB Leipzig in another warmup game were followed by one against Man City in the Community Shield and a late equaliser against Fulham to start the league campaign, but since then it has been downhill for the No. 27.

A red card in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace set him back, and three displays since returning have seen him fail to impress, while a clip of a miscued shot in training with Uruguay went viral last week.

Nunez desperately needed a goal, and thankfully, that came on Tuesday night as Uruguay sealed a 2-0 friendly win over Canada in Slovakia.

The provider was one of his predecessors at Anfield, with Suarez cutting towards the byline and lofting in a perfect cross for Nunez to head home for his country’s second.

After a full 90 minutes on the left wing in the 1-0 defeat to Iran on Friday, the 23-year-old was rested after an hour having been deployed in a more natural role up front alongside Suarez.

Nunez will now return to Merseyside, where Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his confidence is lifted after a frustrating start, weighed down by his £85 million price tag.

There is a chance that he will start when Brighton visit on Saturday afternoon, though he faces stern competition from Roberto Firmino and the fit-again Diogo Jota.