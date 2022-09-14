Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Passionate Matip & “flawless” Kostas – 4 things fans noticed from Liverpool’s late Ajax win

It was another late win for Liverpool, with Joel Matip‘s goal causing celebrations of euphoria and relief at Anfield after bouncing back from a performance that was described as a “horror show.”

The Reds had to put in an improved performance on Tuesday night after the nightmare that was Napoli six days previous, and while the win come at the death, it was duly deserved.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side could have beaten Ajax a few times over such were their opportunities in front of goal but it was the combination of Mohamed Salah and Matip that got the job done.

The celebrations for the latter were joyous and you could sense the relief in the air after coming close to the prospect of heading into a 17-day break without a win to carry us through.

Here are four things fans noticed after the valuable victory in the Champions League.

 

9 years ago…the shock!

Matip’s goal sparked celebrations that were long overdue and while he now has ten goals for Liverpool, Tuesday night’s was his first in the Champions League.

It wasn’t a bad time to get it but his, and Virgil van Dijk‘s shock, at learning it was Matip’s first goal in the competition in nine years is brilliant.

“That’s a long time ago! Oh my god!” – that’s one way to put it.

Before his goal against Ajax, Matip’s last one in the competition came back in December 2013 while he was with Schalke.

 

Matip madness

2K0WCMG LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 13: Joel Matip of Liverpool celebrating scoring a late winner during the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Ajax at Anfield on September 13, 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom (Photo by Andre Weening/Orange Pictures)

One of the best things following a frenzied goal celebration is going back and watching the reactions of different players each and every time, it never disappoints.

This time was no different, from Kostas Tsimikas‘ late arrival, the advertising board feeling Matip’s passion, Thiago being at one with The Kop and Van Dijk receiving a show of affection from a fan:

We love the madness of what a Matip goal creates.

 

Love for the Greek Scouser

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 13, 2022: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 2 game between Liverpool FC and AFC Ajax at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

While Thiago and Joel Matip earned plenty of plaudits after the win, Tsimikas’ role was not forgotten in what was only his second start of the season after an injury to Andy Robertson.

A creative outlet at one end and defensively sound at the other, you certainly have an argument if he was your Man of the Match:

I mean, just look at his passion alone…

 

Those Thiago things…

Don’t really need many words for this, Thiago‘s magic says it all…

What a player.

