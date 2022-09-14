It was another late win for Liverpool, with Joel Matip‘s goal causing celebrations of euphoria and relief at Anfield after bouncing back from a performance that was described as a “horror show.”

The Reds had to put in an improved performance on Tuesday night after the nightmare that was Napoli six days previous, and while the win come at the death, it was duly deserved.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side could have beaten Ajax a few times over such were their opportunities in front of goal but it was the combination of Mohamed Salah and Matip that got the job done.

The celebrations for the latter were joyous and you could sense the relief in the air after coming close to the prospect of heading into a 17-day break without a win to carry us through.

Here are four things fans noticed after the valuable victory in the Champions League.

9 years ago…the shock!

Matip’s goal sparked celebrations that were long overdue and while he now has ten goals for Liverpool, Tuesday night’s was his first in the Champions League.

It wasn’t a bad time to get it but his, and Virgil van Dijk‘s shock, at learning it was Matip’s first goal in the competition in nine years is brilliant.

“That’s a long time ago! Oh my god!” – that’s one way to put it.

Before his goal against Ajax, Matip’s last one in the competition came back in December 2013 while he was with Schalke.

Matip madness

One of the best things following a frenzied goal celebration is going back and watching the reactions of different players each and every time, it never disappoints.

This time was no different, from Kostas Tsimikas‘ late arrival, the advertising board feeling Matip’s passion, Thiago being at one with The Kop and Van Dijk receiving a show of affection from a fan:

Love Joel Matip’s big kick the advertising board celebration Great let offpic.twitter.com/ArHiMbTQEc — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) September 13, 2022

We love the madness of what a Matip goal creates.

Love for the Greek Scouser

While Thiago and Joel Matip earned plenty of plaudits after the win, Tsimikas’ role was not forgotten in what was only his second start of the season after an injury to Andy Robertson.

A creative outlet at one end and defensively sound at the other, you certainly have an argument if he was your Man of the Match:

Tsimikas was quietly brilliant there tonight. Wouldn’t be in any rush to take him out the team if he continues to perform like that. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) September 13, 2022

Kostas Tsimikas created 5 chances tonight, assisting Joel Matip's winner. It's the most he's created in a single match for Liverpool. He's averaging an assist every 74 mins this season, and every 240 mins in his #LFC career. #LIVAJA — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) September 13, 2022

Possibly Tsimikas best game since we signed him, was genuinely flawless — Gregoris Gkousis (@Gregoris96_YNWA) September 13, 2022

Kostas killer krosses and his work rate makes him motm for me. Thiago outstanding too but the Greek Scouser was brilliant. — Skippy Johnston ? (@LukeAFoley) September 13, 2022

Crazy Tsimikas stat of the day: Liverpool have scored from a set piece in 7 of his last 9 starts. pic.twitter.com/dlkKDm8J15 — El Mans (@el_mansfield) September 14, 2022

I mean, just look at his passion alone…

Those Thiago things…

Don’t really need many words for this, Thiago‘s magic says it all…

Imagine rolling out your first press of the game and then Thiago does this with his first pass.pic.twitter.com/wlAnvZ9ZLN — Erik Elias (@erikelias_) September 14, 2022

Katching up with Kostas… Tsimikas has had extraordinary attacking output from LB this season and last for Liverpool (well, maybe not so extraordinary by their fullbacks' standards). He's also a pretty avid defender and outstanding in 1v1s on the ball, quite good tackling, too. pic.twitter.com/mQBFlVyvBF — smarterscout (@smarterscout) September 14, 2022

What a player.