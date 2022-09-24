Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
PHOTOS – Alonso stars for LFC Legends, Sinama-Pongolle’s fist pumps & boos for Roy Keane

The Liverpool Legends faced off against Man United once more on Saturday, with Mark Gonzalez and Florent Sinama-Pongolle both on the scoresheet in a 2-1 win, full of plenty of memorable moments.

Four months after a dominant 3-1 win at Old Trafford, the Liverpool Legends reunited, this time at Anfield for the second leg of the ‘Legends of the North’ clash.

Sir Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush and John Aldridge made up the Reds’ management team for the occasion, one that heralded the return of Xabi Alonso.

The Spanish maestro is not unfamiliar with these charity matches and he had a number of generations reliving the memories he dished up throughout the 2000s.

That touch and vision, he still has it – not that we’re surprised!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Liverpool's Xabi Alonso during the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Liverpool's Xabi Alonso during the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After a 3-1 win in the first leg, Liverpool made sure of their triumph with a 2-1 victory, 5-2 on aggregate, thanks to goals from Gonzalez and Sinama-Pongolle.

Dimitar Berbatov started the scoring, though, the curse of the opening goal clearly not limited to only Jurgen Klopp‘s side…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Liverpool managers Ian Rush (L) and John Aldridge during the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Gonzalez then added to his brace from Old Trafford with a second-half goal that got Liverpool back on level terms in front of the Kop… the smile said it all.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Liverpool's Mark Gonzalez celebrates after scoring the first equalising goal during the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Liverpool's Mark Gonzalez celebrates after scoring the first equalising goal during the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Liverpool's Mark Gonzalez (C) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with team-mates during the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Sinama-Pongolle was next on the scoresheet with a tidy finish from inside the box, and his joy was contagious after the fact. He even dished out some Klopp-like fist pumps!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Liverpool's Florent Sinama-Pongolle (L) celebrates after scoring the second goal during the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Liverpool's Florent Sinama-Pongolle celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Liverpool's Florent Sinama-Pongolle celebrates scoring his sides second goal with team-mates during the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

The occasion marked an opportunity to dust off the boots, which included those of Bjorn Tore Kvarme…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Liverpool's Bjorn Tore Kvarme during the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Andriy Voronin was also back in red…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Liverpool's Andriy Voronin during the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And Martin Skrtel was present – and with a full head of hair!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Liverpool's Martin Skrtel during the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

While Robbie Keane was included in a legends squad for the first time …

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Liverpool's Robbie Keane during the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Aurelio, Luis Garcia and Maxi Rodriguez wave to supporters after the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Roy Keane’s presence for Man United, meanwhile, was heard before he was seen as Anfield greeted him with a chorus of boos. He was quite chuffed about it, as you can tell…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Manchester United's Roy Keane during the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The match is always an enjoyable one, with moments of humour also coupled with skill and nostalgia – and it’s all for an important cause!

These were your triumphant Liverpool Legends on the day…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 24, 2022: Liverpool players line-up for a team group photograph before the LFC Foundation friendly 'Legends of the North' match between Liverpool FC Legends and Manchester United FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool legends squad: Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld, Martin Skrtel, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Djimi Traore, Fabio Aurelio, Stephane Henchoz, Gregory Vignal, Xabi Alonso, Luis Garcia, Anthony Le Tallec, Salif Diao, Momo Sissoko, Mark Gonzalez, Albert Riera, Maxi Rodriguez, Robbie Keane, Andriy Voronin, Stewart Downing, Florent Sinama-Pongolle

