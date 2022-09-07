Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
NAPLES, ITALY - Wednesday, September 7, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 1 game between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Questionable desire or totally goosed?” – Fans voice concern after Liverpool’s dismal defeat

Liverpool fans were nothing but honest in their assessment of the 4-1 defeat at Napoli, a performance that could have seen a deeper wound inflicted on the scoreboard.

It had been coming. It was building and the cards tumbled in Naples, with Napoli dishing out a serving of cold, hard reality for a Liverpool side completely out of sorts.

Within five minutes the Reds were 1-0 down, by the 47th the scoreboard read 4-0 as the Reds were put to the sword. Luis Diaz got Liverpool on the scoresheet and was the one looking to drag his side back into it.

But Jurgen Klopp‘s side looked tired, that spark and intensity that has been a hallmark of his side absent and Napoli smelt blood.

Thiago‘s return, Arthur‘s debut and another appearance off the bench for Diogo Jota was a welcome sight, senior options off the bench at last.

But fans did not hold back in their assessment of the performance…

It’s been the perfect storm for Liverpool to start the season and it’s a case of needing to ride out the worst of it, but the question remains, how long will it take?

The night is one we all will want to quickly forget, but a reaction must be had against Wolves on Saturday – nothing less is acceptable.

