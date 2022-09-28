Despite Chelsea emerging as new suitors for Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, a reliable source has claimed Liverpool are “front of the queue.”

A standout during England’s 3-3 draw with Germany on Monday night, Bellingham’s night was described in some quarters as a ‘coming of age’.

But in reality, the 19-year-old has already proved on countless occasions in the Bundesliga and Champions League why he is, arguably, the most-coveted talent on the market.

Expected to depart Dortmund next summer, Bellingham is already attracting a number of high-profile clubs, with it reported that he is Liverpool’s top target for the midfield.

There is a sense that the No. 22 would be perfect for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, and vice versa, but there is also a growing feeling that they could face serious competition in their pursuit.

The Telegraph‘s Matt Law has only added to this with a report that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, who is also currently serving as their sporting director, has “already attempted to make inroads into the Bellingham camp.”

However, it is added that Liverpool and Real Madrid are “leading the way,” with contrasting claims in England and Spain over who is the player’s likely choice.

Chelsea are said to have “not been put off by warnings that Real Madrid and Liverpool have been working on a potential deal for months.”

Those months have been spent, according to German outlet SPORT1, in talks with Bellingham’s father, Mark, and representative Mark Bennett.

But suggestions that there has been a verbal agreement between Liverpool and Bellingham are said to be false.

Earlier this week, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell explained that the Anfield club are “seen as current frontrunners” in the bid to sign Bellingham, but added that Man United are “expected to try again next summer.”

Law speculates that Man City could join the hunt, too, which would put Liverpool up against arguably the most financially established clubs in world football.

There is little denying that, in theory, Fenway Sports Group could finance a likely record-breaking deal for Bellingham, particularly given their recent outlay on Darwin Nunez.

But persuading the teenager to join could rest more on sporting matters, with the prospect of a key role in Klopp’s latest evolution no doubt a tempting one for a player who idolised Steven Gerrard and is close with Jordan Henderson.