Four Liverpool players enjoyed international victories on Thursday, with Virgil van Dijk helping Netherlands keep a clean sheet up against Robert Lewandowski’s Poland.

Van Dijk, who is captain for his country, led Louis van Gaal’s side to a 2-0 victory in Warsaw, and played the full 90 minutes in the centre of a back three.

Striker Lewandowski has already scored eight La Liga goals since his move to Barcelona this summer, but could find no way past the Liverpool defender.

It means Netherlands remain top of their Nations League group, three points ahead of Belgium, with Van Dijk’s side in good form heading into this year’s World Cup.

Elsewhere, Harvey Elliott came off the bench to play 19 minutes in England under-21’s 2-0 victory over Italy, with Tyler Morton an unused substitute.

Elliott was one of eight players to come on just after the 70 minute mark, and was used as part of a front three in a 3-4-3 system. Former Reds’ striker Rhian Brewster, who remains with Sheffield United in the Championship, scored both goals.

It took 16-year-old Ben Doak just seven minutes to score on his Scotland under-21’s debut, with the Liverpool under-18’s prospect introduced 31 minutes into their 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland.

The goal came as the winger latched onto a through ball on the right-wing, before he raced forward to finish past goalkeeper Dermot Mee at the near post.

In doing so, he broke Billy Gilmour’s record to become the youngest-ever goalscorer for the Scotland U21s, having also established himself as the second-youngest appearance-maker.

Doak made a £600,000 switch from Celtic to Liverpool earlier in the summer, and has made a flying start to his time with the Reds.

13 more Liverpool players could feature for their nations on Friday night. Trent Alexander-Arnold is in contention as England face Italy at the San Siro, but despite his return to fitness, Jordan Henderson is being held back for the time being.

Mohamed Salah‘s Egypt face Niger, Darwin Nunez‘s Uruguay are up against Iran and Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino could be in action for Brazil against Ghana.