It’s time for the 241st Merseyside derby, with Liverpool out to notch three wins in a row. Here’s how to watch the clash live online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds delivered when it mattered last time out, again showing their flair for the dramatics having allowed the opposition to get a head start once more.

The final result has to be repeated today but we wouldn’t mind that proving to be a little more straightforward and without the early drama, but that’s in the hands of Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds.

Darwin Nunez is back from suspension today and we could even see Diogo Jota return to the matchday squad, while new signing Arthur is unlikely to be involved as he waits for international clearance.

So another derby win at Goodison, then? Into these, Reds!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 12.30pm (BST) – or 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 9.30pm in Sydney, 3.30pm in Dubai and 2.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Everton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Everton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBC Sports 4K, NBC Universo and USA Network in the US, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Everton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Everton vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Merseyside derby on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Csport.tv, Star+, ESPN Argentina, Setanta Sports 1, Optus Sport, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia, Play Sports 2, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Paramount+, Arena Sport 2, Moja TV, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, GUIGO, Astro Go, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, fuboTV Canada, ESPN Chile, Migu, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi, PPTV Sport China, Arena Sport 3 Croatia, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3, Canal+ Sport, Skylink, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX, Viaplay Estonia, V Sport Premium, V Sport 2 Finland, V Sport Ultra HD, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Canal+ Sport, Free, WOW, Now E, 620 Now Premier League TV, Now Player, 621 Now Premier League 1, Spíler1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Vidio, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, Sport 1, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SPOTV ON, SuperSport Kosova 2, ArtMotion, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, Astro SuperSport 3, GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta, Sky Sport NOW, Viaplay Netherlands, SKY Go NZ, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Digi Sport 1 Romania, Prima Sport 1, Digi Online, Arena Sport 1P, StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 232 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, Movistar+, DAZN 2, DAZN, Viaplay Sweden, ELTA Sports 3, True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2, beIN CONNECT Turkey, beIN Sports 3 Turkey, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, VieON, K+ SPORT 1

You can follow all the action today and the whole of the 2022/23 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.