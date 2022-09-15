After Jude Bellingham netted against Man City in the Champions League, new claims have emerged over a summer move to Liverpool. But should we believe it?

Bellingham opened the scoring as Dortmund visited City in Group G on Wednesday night, only for goals from John Stones and Erling Haaland to turn the tie on its head.

City eventually won 2-1, staying top of their group above Dortmund, FC Copenhagen and Sevilla, but after the game, many of the headlines focused on Bellingham.

On the eve of the latest England squad announcement, with a West Midlands-born teenager starring against the English champions, it was perhaps no surprise that watching journalists went into hysteria.

So too, of course, did Liverpool supporters, as anticipation over a potential summer switch to Anfield grows by the game.

On Thursday morning, the Telegraph‘s Mike McGrath – a typically reliable source of transfer news – produced a report with the headline: ‘Liverpool leading race to sign Jude Bellingham next summer’.

At first glance, it seemed like music to fans’ ears, but upon closer inspection, there is little to get excited about when it comes to this latest update.

In truth, it can barely be described as an update, with McGrath merely covering old ground when it comes to the club’s long-standing interest in Bellingham.

“Liverpool are expected to lead the chase for Jude Bellingham next summer in a race that could drag in Europe’s biggest clubs for the Borussia Dortmund teenage midfielder,” the report begins.

Not “are leading the chase.” Simply “expected to.”

McGrath speculates that the 19-year-old “could be available for transfer in 2023,” with “sources braced for Liverpool to make their move should he look at other clubs.”

Again, no concrete information on Liverpool’s pursuit, nor clarification on whether Bellingham will push for the exit next summer.

The deadline-day loan signing of Arthur is noted, before the obvious is stated in that Jurgen Klopp “is expected to look at that position further.”

This was always due to be the case as, despite an option to buy being negotiated into the deal for Arthur, the Brazilian is unlikely to stay and could be followed out by out-of-contract trio Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita.

It can argued that the only salient information in the report is from Bellingham himself, who told reporters before the trip to the Etihad: “To look past [Dortmund] and into the future would be disrespectful.”

Liverpool are certainly interested in Bellingham – with Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claiming they along with Man United have a “very good chance” of signing him – but there is nothing to see here.